Google agrees to pay Arizona $85M to resolve lawsuit

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said the "historic" settlement will resolve a lawsuit he filed against the tech giant in 2020.

PHOENIX — Tech giant Google has agreed to pay Arizona millions of dollars to resolve a lawsuit accusing the company of "surreptitiously" obtaining user data to sell ads, officials say.

State officials sued Google in May 2020 after an Associated Press investigation revealed questionable practices the company used to collect data on its users.

The civil complaint alleged Google's advertising revenues were largely driven by gathering detailed information on its users, and often without their consent.

Google recently agreed to pay $85 million to resolve the lawsuit in Arizona.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich called the settlement "historic" and one of the largest to be paid by Google in a consumer fraud lawsuit.

“When I was elected attorney general, I promised Arizonans I would fight for them and hold everyone, including corporations like Google, accountable,” Brnovich said. “I am proud of this historic settlement that proves no entity, not even big tech companies, is above the law.”

Most of the settlement will be deposited into the state's general fund and lawmakers will have to decide how to appropriate the money. At least $5 million of the settlement will be directed towards attorney general education programs, Brnovich said.

