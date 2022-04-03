Globe mother of three who went to Mexico for liver transplant to try and save her life dies

Her community raised more than $140,000 to help her get a transplant in the U.S., but it wasn’t enough. Lilly Machado died this week after her transplant in Mexico.

GLOBE, Ariz. — The Globe mother of three who went to Mexico to get a liver transplant, after she didn’t have enough money to get it in the United States, has died.

Lilly Machado told 12 News in September she was diagnosed with non-alcoholic cirrhosis. At the time, her liver was operating at less than 15 percent of normal.

The transplant was the only option to save her life, but she didn’t have insurance. Doctors told Lilly she needed $50,000 upfront to prove she could cover the full price of the procedure which was nearly $500,000.

Her community raised more than $140,000 to get the transplant, but it still wasn’t enough.

So Lilly and her family decided she would go to Mexico to get the transplant and the drugs needed after to help make it successful. At the time, Lilly said the option gave her hope.

“I know it’s my chance, probably my only chance, to go through and I’m going to take it and I’m going to fight a good fight,” Lilly told 12 News in September 2021 as she was preparing to leave for Mexico.

While initially, the family had thought Lilly could get a liver transplant as soon as the following week after she arrived in Mexico, it took nearly six months. During that time, her family was still in Arizona while she was waiting for the donor organ.

The family was able to visit a couple of times, seeing improvement in Lilly while she awaited her liver donation. From looking healthier, walking, taking up hobbies and more.

Her daughter, Jackie Machado, said Lilly got her transplant on February 20

"When she got the call for her liver transplant, she was so, so excited. She was excited and she was nervous," Jackie said.

"She had felt like she would never get it, she felt like she would never get that call."

Jackie said the initial surgery went well, but a few days later, Jackie said doctors noticed Lilly's body rejecting the liver. Jackie said Lilly died on Tuesday morning.

Jackie and her brother were able to go down to Mexico leading up to her death and said they had a chance to say goodbye.

“We just told her how proud we were of her for how hard she fought for like six months. She fought so hard. We told her I was so thankful for everything she gave to us," Jackie said.

The community had rallied around Lilly through fundraisers, physical cards of encouragement, and a send-off for her as she left for Mexico.

“I be like always grateful because they be like helping to save my life,” Lilly told 12 News in September 2021.

In posts on Facebook, Lilly continually expressed her gratitude to her community as they checked on her, encouraged her, and prayed for her through the process.

It’s that gratitude that Jackie said her mom would have wanted her to express now.

“When I was bringing her stuff back from Mexico, I found a note. She had wanted to thank everyone for sticking with her - Through her hard moments when she was scared when she was hopeless, she just wanted to say thank you to everyone," Jackie said.

Lilly served her community through her work as a waitress at El Ranchito, a Mexican restaurant in Globe. She worked there for years.

Now her husband, three children, and her community are living without her.

"That strength that she had it’s just amazing, I’ve never met someone with so much fight and strength in them and that’s what I’ll always carry with me," Jackie said.

Jackie said Lilly was able to give one last gift.

"Knowing my mom, I know she would have wanted to donate her organs, so they took her corneas," Jackie said.

"I just know that my mom would have been so happy to know she did some good - as her final act of kindness to someone else."

But her legacy, which she spoke about in September, will live on.

“I want to have a legacy in my town and have that inspiration to other future generations to do better, to care more, to be more human,” Lilly said.

Jackie said the family is working on planning a memorial service, saying the family hopes to incorporate Lilly's desire to gather the community together to thank them when she got to return back to Globe.

