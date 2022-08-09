Glendale man dies while bodyboarding in Hawaii

Bakir Shelesh, 28, died Saturday morning after he apparently drowned near Wainiha Bay.

A Valley man visiting Hawaii has died after he apparently lost control of his bodyboard and drowned.

Bakir Shelesh, 28, of Glendale was pulled from the waters off of Wainihia Bay and later died at the hospital Saturday morning, according to the Kaua'i Police Department.

Officials were dispatched Friday evening to the bay for reports of a swimmer in distress. Shelesh had reportedly lost his bodyboard and was swept into deeper water, police said.

The Arizona man briefly regained a pulse after paramedics pulled him out of the water and performed CPR, but he died a short time later. Police don't suspect foul play and an autopsy will determine Shelesh's exact cause of death.

