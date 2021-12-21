'All my toys burned up': Glendale family of 6 struggling after home goes up in flames

Glendale firefighters said the family lost everything and only has the clothes on their back.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A Glendale family is hoping for a Christmas miracle after losing everything in an apartment fire Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out at the family's home near 63rd and Maryland avenues around noon.

Glendale Fire and @PHXFire are on scene of an apartment fire near 63rd Ave & Maryland Ave. no injuries have been reported. The fire investigator is on his way to the scene. PIO is on scene. pic.twitter.com/0CtEZiMFOy — Glendale Fire Dept. (@GlendaleFire) December 21, 2021

Officials said there were three kids, two months, 4 years old, and 7 years old, living in the apartment with three adults.

Glendale firefighters said the family lost everything and only has the clothes on their back.

"Asia and her daughter walked up to me during the fire, both of them crying, and YaYa, the 4-year-old, says 'all my toys burned up,' and I knew I had to help them," said Glendale Fire Captain Ashley Losch.

Glendale Firefighter Charities and Glendale firefighters worked together to get the family some toys, diapers, and a small amount of money, $500 which was generously donated by one of the firefighters who fought the fire," said Losch.

With Christmas only a few days away, they will need a lot more. If you are interested in helping the family, the department has set up a GoFundMe page to help out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

