FD: 1-year-old girl dies after being pulled from a Phoenix bathtub

When Phoenix firefighters arrived at the home near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road, a family member had pulled the girl from the tub and was performing CPR.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — A 1-year-old girl has died after being pulled from a bathtub in west Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

When Phoenix firefighters arrived at the home near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road, a family member had pulled the girl from the tub and was performing CPR.

It's unclear at this time how long the child was underwater. Phoenix firefighters said the child was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition, where she later died from her injuries.

Authorities are investigating what led up to the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Drowning Prevention Tips:

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children between ages 1-4 aside from birth defects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three children die every day as a result of drowning. Here are some tips from the CDC on how to protect children around water:

Learn life-saving skills.

Everyone should know the basics of swimming (floating, moving through the water) and CPR.

Fence it off.

Install a four–sided isolation fence, with self–closing and self–latching gates, around backyard swimming pools. This can help keep children away from the area when they aren’t supposed to be swimming. Pool fences should be completely separate the house and play area from the pool.

Life jackets are a must.

Make sure kids wear life jackets in and around natural bodies of water, such as lakes or the ocean, even if they know how to swim. Life jackets can be used in and around pools for weaker swimmers too.

Keep a close watch