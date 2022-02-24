Gilbert mother’s custom wheelchair taken from driveway

A Gilbert mother, who has nine kids, came home on Sunday to find her wheelchair missing.

GILBERT, Ariz. — It was a quick trip out of the house to take her daughter to work.

“I wasn’t even gone half an hour,” Shannon Stanhope Cook said.

The Gilbert mother, who has nine kids, four at home, came back on Sunday to find her wheelchair missing.

Her neighbor’s security camera captured a couple of people driving a white truck pull up to Shannon’s home near Val Vista Drive and Riggs Road.

“A white extended cab truck just pulled – grabbed the chair and throws it in the back and takes it with them,” she said.

Shannon said she’ll leave the chair in the driveway when she’s running out quickly and won’t need it. But this week was bulk trash week on her block.

“I don’t think that they maliciously took my chair I genuinely think they thought it was going to go out to the trash. I think it’s weird that they would just take it, but still,” Shannon said.

A few years back, Shannon said she had a successful knee replacement.

“I was just walking on it one day, and I tripped and fell and it went behind me and tore my quad muscle in half,” Shannon said.

While she said doctors rebuilt her right leg with staples, cadaver tendons, screws and more, it wasn’t enough.

“It just didn’t work,” Shannon said. “So the only option was to go ahead and amputate it.

That was in December 2019. Shannon said it’s been the community that’s helped her through. They raised money to get her a custom-fit wheelchair worth more than $1,500 and weighs just 15 pounds.

“I was just so incredibly grateful,” Shannon said. “Unless you’re in this position medically you don’t understand that these are your legs. It’s not just a matter of wheels and a chair. It is truly how you are going to live forever.”

For now, a friend is letting her borrow a wheelchair so she can continue to care for her kids, work, and live her life. However, the chair doesn’t fit right and is about 45 pounds heavier than her custom chair.

“When you have children that you are counting on to take care of them, that piece of equipment is everything,” Shannon said.

With no clear markings on the truck, no visible license plate, and no luck finding those who picked up her wheelchair, she’s offering a reward of up to $100 to get her chair back.

“The chair is worth nothing to anyone else,” Shannon said. “To me, it’s truly my lifeline.”

As replacing it will take much longer than how quickly it was taken.

“I’m willing to do what it takes to get another chair. I have to have it. It’s not an option for me. So I’m going to do whatever it takes,” Shannon said. “Just that chair, was really special to me. I felt like it was a gift from my community and I feel horrible for leaving it out.”

