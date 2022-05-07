'The entire room was filled with smoke': Valley family wakes to fireworks exploding in their bedroom

The firework nearly hit a couple and their 6-month-old child.

GILBERT, Ariz. — Brittany Meyer and her family will never look at fireworks the same again.

After spending the 4th of July watching fireworks in celebration of Independence Day, one came flying through their bedroom wall as they slept, just missing the homeowners and their 6-month-old son.

“It was a loud explosion. Never heard anything like it,” Meyer said. “This shook us, especially since my baby was in bed and it was two feet from his head.”

Meyer remembers her husband screaming and calling out her name around 3:20 a.m. after hearing the loud bang.

He was making sure she was okay, while he rolled over their son, grabbed him, and tried to run to safety.

“The entire room was filled with smoke, we couldn’t really make anything out,” she said. “You just saw sparks going everywhere.”

The firework explosion caused the bedsheets to catch on fire and sent nails and debris all over the bedroom, bathroom and closet.

Meyer suffered a minor burn on her left arm, while her son might have ear-drum damage.

“They did a hearing test on him, and he is not responsive in his left ear, which is him laying on his back and that was the ear facing the explosion,” she said.

When the Gilbert Fire and Rescue Department arrived on the scene, they noted a smell of “materials consistent with an aerial firework” inside the bedroom.

The firework left a hole in the backside of the home, which backs up to Chandler Heights Road.

Gilbert fire Investigators are looking into the incident and believe the object was shot from the road.

“We want answers, but we just want to raise awareness, hopefully for next year,” Meyer said. “We are trying not to look much in the hypotheticals and are counting our blessings, but this could have been so much worse.”

Gilbert police are asking the community for any video or information that could help in the investigation

