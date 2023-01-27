Recognize this man? Gila River police ask for help identifying remains

Police said a man's body was found on Jan. 12 at around 3 p.m. in the canal along Elliot Road on the Gila River Indian Community near Laveen.

ARIZONA, USA — The Gila River Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man whose remains were found in an irrigation canal earlier this month.

Officials said the man is Caucasian or Hispanic, 6 feet tall, 160 pounds, with brown dreadlocks. He is believed to be between 15 to 20 years old.

He was found wearing red FUBU XL pants, a multi-colored XL HUF brand shirt, and a Red Gildan XL sweater. He was also wearing a chain with a lock around his neck.

if you have any information, you are asked to contact Gila River police at 520-562-4511 or 520-562-3361.

