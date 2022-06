More than 40 people were evacuated while Sedona Fire crews responded to a gas leak at the Oak Creek Terrace Resort.

SEDONA, Ariz. — More than 40 people were forced to evacuate a resort in Sedona because of a gas leak, the Sedona Fire District shared on Twitter.

Fire crews were called Thursday afternoon to the Village of Oak Creek community for a gas leak located at a resort.

While on the scene, crews were also called to a house in west Sedona for a fire and a mountain rescue one mile in on Boyton Canyon.

Crews are not catching a break from the heat. SFD was called for a gas leak at a resort in the VOC, with the evacuation of 40+ individuals. At the same time, working a house fire in W. Sedona, with a rescue 1 mile in on Boyton Canyon.@VerdeNews @sedonanews @YBC_News @kaffnews pic.twitter.com/CEVZpxsiUg — Sedona Fire District (@SedonaFD) June 9, 2022

