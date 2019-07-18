CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — Casa Grande fire crews have evacuated a number of businesses after a gas line was damaged causing a leak Wednesday morning.

According to Casa Grande police, a service crew was digging behind the Fry's grocery store on Pottebaum at Florence Boulevard when they hit a gas line causing a leak.

The fire department evacuated area businesses including the Fry's, a Circle K and a few other small shops and restaurants.

No homes or apartments are affected by evacuations at this point, police say.

It is unclear when the businesses will be able to open again.