Gang member arrested by US Marshals in Arizona

YUMA, Ariz. — A gang member wanted on multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder, drive-by shooting, and assault, has been captured in Arizona, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

U.S. Marshals said on August 22, 2021, Danny Ray Lugo, 27, and other local street gang members had a dispute with members of a rival gang at the Friendly Tavern in Yuma.

Authorities said the exchange escalated into a fistfight outside the bar. During the altercation, Lugo reportedly got into the passenger seat of a vehicle, pulled out a gun, and fired more than ten rounds at the rival gang members. No one was injured in the shooting, officials said.

The U.S. Marshals Task Force was asked to assist with locating and arresting Lugo. After an extensive investigation, task force members were able to locate Lugo at a family member’s home on Yuma's eastside.

On March 8, authorities arrested Lugo as he was leaving home and take him into custody without incident.

“The crime that Danny Ray Lugo is accused of is an example of the entrenchment of gang-related violence in our communities and throughout the nation,” said United States Marshal David Gonzales.

“The U.S. Marshals Service places a priority on fugitives who are members or associated with a gang due to their propensity to utilize guns on not just rival gang members, but on law enforcement and anyone else who they feel are a threat to their way of life.”

Lugo was wanted for attempted first-degree murder, drive-by shooting, aggravated assault, misconduct involving weapons, and assisting a criminal street gang.

