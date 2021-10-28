Funeral services set for Former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods

Expected eulogists at the celebration of life include Charles Barkley and Cindy McCain.

The celebration of life for former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods will take place on Friday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m., according to a press release from the family. His widow, Marlene Galan Woods, and her family requested those interested to not bring flowers but to instead make donations be made to the Boy's and Girl's Club of the Valley.

The service will be held at Phoenix's All Saints Episcopal Church. Eulogies will be given by Charles Barkley and Cindy McCain, officials said.

"The outpouring of love and help for our family after Grant’s shocking passing has been extraordinary," Garlan Woods said. "We will honor this uniquely gorgeous man in a way he deserves."

Woods is survived by his wife and their five children.

Woods was a graduate of Mesa's Westwood High School and a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Occidental College in California. He earned his law degree from Arizona State University in 1979.

Woods was a lawyer, a playwright, a musician, and a regular at pickup basketball games and on the tennis court.

He was the founder of the Mesa Boys & Girls Club, the Mesa Education Foundation and the Mesa Arts Academy.

Current and former Arizona governors posted their tributes to Woods. From Gov. Doug Ducey:

"My deepest sympathies are with the family and loved ones of Grant Woods," Ducey tweeted. "He was well-known in the Arizona community, including serving as Attorney General & as chief of staff to John McCain before moving on to private practice. Our prayers are with his wife Marlene & 5 children."

