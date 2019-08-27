Arizonans can now twirl their nunchucks in public while paying anyone they please to blow dry their hair, all while sipping lemonade, the new official state drink.

That's because a bunch of new laws took effect once the clock struck midnight Tuesday morning after state lawmakers approved hundreds of laws during their last legislative session.

When life gives you lemons

"Lemonade is the official state drink." That's the very simple text of HB 2692.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed the bill in May making lemonade the state's official drink. Lawmakers had also considered other drinks like milk or the margarita.

The legislation was campaigned for by a Gilbert teenager.

Twirl away with 'em

If you've had nunchucks stored away just itching to bring them out in Arizona, now you can.

The state has some of the nation's most permissive laws around weapons but had a pretty tight restriction on the martial arts weapon.

Gov. Doug Ducey signed Senate Bill 1291 in May making nunchucks legal. Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich was pretty happy about it.

A harsher punishment

Those accused of animal abuse could now face harsher penalties in Arizona thanks to HB 2671.

The law states "cruel mistreatment or killing" of a domestic animal can be a class 5 felony. A class 5 felony in Arizona is punishable by more than a year behind bars.

No license needed

Anyone can now be paid to wash, blow-dry and style hair in Arizona without getting a license or being certified as a cosmetologist from the state first.

You can use that here

Got a professional license from another state? You can (probably) use that in Arizona thanks to House Bill 2569.

Universal licensing recognition allows people who move to Arizona to use the occupational licenses that they earned in other states. These occupations include, according to the Arizona Registrar of Contractors:

Barbers

Behavioral health professionals

Chiropractors

Contractors

Cosmetologists

Dentists

Real estate agents

Nurses

Optometrists

Pharmacists

Physicians

Respiratory therapists

Veterinarians

Rules to follow

Electric scooters are all the rage across the country, and plenty of people have been seen cruising around on them in Valley.

Senate Bill 1398 says scooter riders will have all the same rights and follow all the same laws as one would while riding a bicycle in Arizona.

Mugshot money

Websites that charged a fee to take down someone's mugshot can no longer cash in on those booking photos.

That's because House Bill 2191 bans that practice. And companies that violate it will be hit with a fine.

New training for teachers

Suicide awareness and prevention training are required to be a part of teacher training programs in Arizona under SB 1468.

Medications in Schools

School staff can now give students medications like inhalers and epi-pens in an emergency without permission from the child's parents.

Giving an extension

Arizonans now have even more days to purchase fireworks thanks to SB1348.

And you know those little snappers that pop when you throw them on the ground? Those have been added to the list of fireworks that are allowed in some of the state's biggest counties.

Stay a secret

Well, at least, if you win six figures in a drawing.

House Bill 2552 allows those Arizona Lottery winners who win at least $100,000 to stay anonymous.

Leave that sign alone

It was already a misdemeanor to remove, deface or cover up a candidate's campaign sign. Now it's also a class two misdemeanor to remove, deface or cover up campaign signs for ballot measures.

New Economics class requirements

Governor Doug Ducey (R) signed a law requiring high school students be taught financial literacy and money management in Economics class.

While testifying in front of the Arizona Senate Education Committee back in February, Arizona state Treasurer Kimberly Yee said the bill would "give students the critical, basic life skills to manage their money and have the financial freedom to accomplish anything after."