Family, friends grieve Valley couple who died in crash on I-10 as DPS asks for public's help

DPS said Jimmy Greenwood and Ferran Relerford died after crashing on I-10 near 59th Ave. Now, they're hoping to identify other vehicles that may have been involved.

PHOENIX — Family and friends are left without their loved ones after the Arizona Department of Public Safety said a car crashed early Sunday morning on Interstate 10 near 59th Avenue.

Troopers said the crash took Jimmy Greenwood and Ferran Relerford's lives.

Now, DPS is searching for other drivers who may have been involved in the incident.

The crash

DPS troopers said Greenwood was behind the wheel Sunday morning at about 12:20 a.m. when the gray Ford Mustang crashed going Eastbound.

Relerford and two of her children were also in the car at the time of the crash, DPS said.

It's unclear from the department's report on what exactly led to the crash. However, DPS said the car was seen "traveling with" other cars that were racing before the crash happened.

Relerford and Greenwood died, and Relerford's two youngest children were taken to the hospital.

Family tells 12 News the kids are expected to physically recover.

"We all loved her"

James Gonzales, Relerfod's brother, said he unknowingly passed by the scene on the I-10 not knowing what had happened.

"Then I was awoke at 6:30 with the news that my sister was in an accident," Gonzales said.

Gonzales said it's his youngest sister's spunk that will stick with him and his family.

"We all know what kind of person she was. We all loved her, we're all going to miss her," Gonzales said. "We're going to miss the arguments with her, we're going to miss the backtalk from her."

Relerford was the kind of person who Gonzales said had an amazing ability to keep in touch with people throughout her life and could talk with anyone.

Gonzales said his niece and nephew were in the back seat of the car and were taken to the hospital from the scene.

"My niece is the hardest one, when she wakes up, she just cries and she cries tell everybody that her mom didn't make it and she was there," Gonzales said.

Gonzales said his sister was the mother of four kids and said he and his family will continue the legacy that she would have wanted for them.

Adding, the family will be sharing the memory of their mother with them throughout their life.

"I want them to know that their mom was loved by everybody. Everybody and everybody's here for them," Gonzales said.

A giving couple

Friends and family said Relerford and Greenwood had recently gotten engaged and were planning a wedding.

"They were always happy, always looking out for each other, looking out for everybody else," friend Ashley Maust said.

Maust said it's their giving spirit, fun energy, and caring hearts that are sticking with her now.

"Jimmy was a diesel mechanic. So he's always helping everybody out. Even if they couldn't afford it. There's been times where I'd had car troubles. And he's like, 'Don't worry about it. Like, I got you. I'll make sure you're safe, your daughter's safe.'," Maust said.

Needing the public's help

DPS is now asking for the public's help to identify other cars that may have been involved in the crash.

Troopers are asking anyone who saw the crash or what led up to it is asked to contact DPS with the information by calling the DPS Duty Office at 602-223-2212 or using the DPS tip line if you want to remain anonymous.

"I don't think it was the racing incident, because he (Greenwood) did do racing here and there, but he (Greenwood) would never do it with the kids in the car," Maust said.

