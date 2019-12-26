Starbucks is hosting pop-up parties throughout the metro Atlanta area and is giving out free coffee.

The event is from Dec. 27-31 between 1-2 p.m.

Event-goers will get a free tall handcrafted espresso beverage.

Locations will be announced daily on StarbucksPopUp.com.

Over a thousand stores are participating nationwide so if your location is not one of the parties one day, you may be in luck the next.

Starbucks says that every day they'll announce 200 new locations for the parties.

Here are Arizona's locations for Friday:

Val Vista & Williams Field, Gilbert

2334 South Val Vista Drive

Gilbert, AZ 85295

Camelback & Litchfield, Litchfield Park

13840 W. Camelback Rd, Suite 2

Litchfield Park, AZ 85340

7th Avenue & Missouri

5344 N. 7th Avenue

Phoenix, AZ 85013

56th St & Indian School Rd, Phoenix

5549 E Indian School Rd Suite

Phoenix, AZ 85018

Guadalupe & Mcclintock

1817 E. Guadalupe #101

Tempe, AZ 85283

22nd St & Harrison

9525 E.Old Spanish Trail #113

Tucson, AZ 85710

