Starbucks is hosting pop-up parties throughout the metro Atlanta area and is giving out free coffee.
The event is from Dec. 27-31 between 1-2 p.m.
Event-goers will get a free tall handcrafted espresso beverage.
Locations will be announced daily on StarbucksPopUp.com.
Over a thousand stores are participating nationwide so if your location is not one of the parties one day, you may be in luck the next.
Starbucks says that every day they'll announce 200 new locations for the parties.
Here are Arizona's locations for Friday:
Val Vista & Williams Field, Gilbert
2334 South Val Vista Drive
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Camelback & Litchfield, Litchfield Park
13840 W. Camelback Rd, Suite 2
Litchfield Park, AZ 85340
7th Avenue & Missouri
5344 N. 7th Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
56th St & Indian School Rd, Phoenix
5549 E Indian School Rd Suite
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Guadalupe & Mcclintock
1817 E. Guadalupe #101
Tempe, AZ 85283
22nd St & Harrison
9525 E.Old Spanish Trail #113
Tucson, AZ 85710
