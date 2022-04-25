PEORIA, Ariz. — It's been nearly three decades since Fred Goldman got the worst call of his life.



“Patti and I held each other, screamed, and cried,” Goldman said.



The call told him his son was murdered. O.J. Simpson was accused of the crime. After a trial that caught a nation's attention, Simpson was acquitted.



Goldman remembers a court system that he believed protected the alleged criminal more than the victims.



“It’s a system that’s lopsided,” Goldman said.



Goldman remembers a court battle over how many family members could be in the room at once. He said they were not allowed to show emotion, wear pins to honor their lost loved one, or even have tissues in view. All the restrictions in the name of not impacting a criminal proceeding.



“Our constitution provides 13 specific rights for the accused," Goldman said. "There’s not one single right afforded victims of crime.”



Monday, the beginning of Victim Awareness week, Goldman spoke before a crowd in Peoria. He advocated for changes to give more rights to victims.