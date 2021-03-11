Former Tucson insurance agent gets prison time for cheating elderly clients

Koreasa M. Williams admitted to requesting life insurance companies wire her clients' funds directly to her personal bank account to use for her own benefit.

TUCSON, Ariz. — A former Tucson insurance agent was sentenced to 51 months in prison for cheating her elderly clients out of a million dollars, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Officials say Koreasa M. Williams, 46, admitted she defrauded nine of her clients out of $1,064,522.

Willaims said she sent forms to various life insurance companies asking to withdraw funds from her clients’ annuities without their knowledge and consent.

Williams also admitted to requesting the insurance companies wire the funds directly to her personal bank account to use for her own benefit.

“It is essential that individuals who use their position and skill to harm others be held accountable,” said U.S. Attorney Gary Restaino. “We are grateful to our partners at the FBI for bringing this case forward and are hopeful that its resolution will bring some closure for the victims.”

