Trump rally in Prescott Valley postponed after death of former president's first wife

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — Former President Donald Trump's Prescott Valley rally has been postponed due to the death of Trump's first wife, Ivana Trump.
The rally has been rescheduled to Friday, July 22, according to an Arizona GOP screenshot of a post from Trump.
The “Save America” rally was originally slated to be held at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley on Saturday, July 16. Trump was scheduled to speak at 4 p.m.
"My heart goes out to President Trump and his children," Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake tweeted after the postponement. "I am saddened to receive news that tomorrow’s Save America rally has been cancelled, however I know firsthand that it is important to be surrounded by family when you lose a Mother."
Ivana Trump died in her New York City home, her family reported Thursday. The skier-turned-businesswoman was the mother of Trump's oldest children. She was 73.
“She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life,” Trump posted on Truth Social. The couple shared three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric.
