Arizona

Trump endorses Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar one day after House censure

Trump hailed Gosar as “a loyal supporter of our America First agenda” and “highly respected in Arizona,” and said he “has my Complete and Total Endorsement."

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump is endorsing Rep. Paul Gosar, one day after the Arizona Republican was censured by the House of Representatives for posting a violent cartoon video that depicted a character with his face killing one with New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s. 

Trump, in a statement, hailed Gosar as “a loyal supporter of our America First agenda” and “highly respected in Arizona,” and said he “has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

The statement made no mention of the House’s rare rebuke, which also stripped Gosar of his two committee assignments. 

Gosar has said the video was not intended to be a threat.

