Former Indians All-Star reliever Doug Jones dies in Arizona

PHOENIX — Doug Jones, a five-time All-Star reliever who had his best success closing for the Cleveland Indians, has died.
He was 64. Jones spent seven seasons with the Indians and ranks third on the club’s career saves list with 129.
The club, which officially transitioned to Cleveland Guardians last week, said Monday it was “saddened by the loss of one of our organization’s all-time greats.” The team said Jones died in Arizona.
A cause was not immediately known. One of Jones’ former Indians teammates, pitcher Greg Swindell, posted on Twitter that his friend had died. Swindell called Jones “one hell of a pitcher.”
Jones attended Central Arizona College before he was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in 1978.
After retiring from professional baseball, Jones coached Tucson's Pusch Ridge Christian Academy baseball team and worked for the Arizona Diamondbacks as a pitching consultant, according to the Tucson Citizen.
