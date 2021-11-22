Former Indians All-Star reliever Doug Jones dies in Arizona

Jones, who attended Central Arizona College before he was drafted into the MLB, was a five-time All-Star reliever.

PHOENIX — Doug Jones, a five-time All-Star reliever who had his best success closing for the Cleveland Indians, has died.

He was 64. Jones spent seven seasons with the Indians and ranks third on the club’s career saves list with 129.

The club, which officially transitioned to Cleveland Guardians last week, said Monday it was “saddened by the loss of one of our organization’s all-time greats.” The team said Jones died in Arizona.

A cause was not immediately known. One of Jones’ former Indians teammates, pitcher Greg Swindell, posted on Twitter that his friend had died. Swindell called Jones “one hell of a pitcher.”

Jones attended Central Arizona College before he was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in 1978.

After retiring from professional baseball, Jones coached Tucson's Pusch Ridge Christian Academy baseball team and worked for the Arizona Diamondbacks as a pitching consultant, according to the Tucson Citizen.

We are saddened by the loss of one of our orgs all-time greats, Doug Jones.



His 129 saves is 3rd in franchise history. He was a member of the club’s Top 100 roster, celebrated in 2001. He enjoyed 16 big league seasons, 7 in Cleveland (1986-1991, 98) including 3X as an All-Star. pic.twitter.com/aRYuBDPVNr — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) November 22, 2021

