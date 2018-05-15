FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - The former Flagstaff police officer seen on video punching a woman during a 2016 arrest pleaded guilty to misdemeanor aggravated assault Tuesday morning.

Jeffrey Bonar was sentenced to 18 months of unsupervised probation and will have to complete an anger management program and community service.

Bonar will serve no jail time unless he violates his unsupervised probation.

Bonar resigned from the Flagstaff Police Department in January of 2017 rather than being fired for punching Marissa Morris.

Two grand juries indicted Bonar on charges of aggravated assault, twice.

Bonar's felony aggravated assault charge was dismissed.

© 2018 KPNX