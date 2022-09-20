Former DPS Director Frank Milstead accused of domestic violence. Here's what we know

According to court records, the woman, who was in a relationship with Milstead, filed the order in June, claiming Milstead abused her on multiple occasions.

PHOENIX — The former director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety Frank Milstead has been served an Order of Protection from a woman claiming he was verbally and physically abusive toward her.

According to court records, the woman, who was in a relationship with Milstead, filed the order in June claiming Milstead abused her on multiple occasions beginning last year.

In her petition, the woman made multiple allegations, including violent threats, harassment, stalking, and assault.

Allegations:

July 20, 2021: Domestic violence and assault

The woman said Milstead assaulted her by grabbing her by the arms and violently shaking her, causing significant bruising.

March 2, 2022: Violent threats

Milstead was recorded making violent threats against the woman, saying he would, "if you f--- me, you will regret it for the rest of your life." The woman claims Milstead was always armed, and he repeatedly physically assaulted her.

April 2, 2022: Harassment

The woman claimed she told Milstead she wanted no further contact with him and that he was not welcome at her home. The woman claimed Milstead continued to contact her and her children "approximately 200 times" via email, phone, and text messages. The woman provide the court with at least two video recordings of Milstead appearing uninvited and unannounced.

April 5, 2022: Stalking

After being asked to avoid all contact with the woman, Milstead is accused of following her and waiting for her to return from work. The woman claimed Milstead blocked her from entering her home, at which point he began yelling at her. The woman claimed Milstead had been drinking and forced his way into her home.

June 24, 2022

Court documents claim Milstead continued to harass the woman and her family. Milstead is accused of reaching out to the woman's children to see where she would be, sending unsolicited text messages, including one that reportedly said, " There is nothing you have done that I can't forgive you for, but it has to be you and I until death do us part."

Milstead fires back

Milstead fired back by filing a lawsuit against the woman last week, on Sept. 16.

In the lawsuit, Milstead claims the relationship ended because the woman was "unfaithful on numerous occasions," so he moved out of a home they bought together in Chandler. Milstead, who is not on the deed to the home, said he is entitled to equity in the home due to the numerous financial contributions he made for renovations.

Milstead's attorneys firmly denied assaulting the woman, saying in part, "Mr. Milstead has never harmed or tried to harm his former fiancé," and "the woman only sought an order of protection after she learned that Mr. Milstead was going to sue her."

Who is Frank Milstead?

Milstead has a long involvement with law enforcement

He was the chief of the Mesa Police Department for five years, following 25 years with the Phoenix Police Department.

Milstead was tapped by Gov. Doug Ducey to lead the Arizona Department of Public Safety in 2015.

According to the department's website, Milstead "employs and cultivates an inspiring work environment through interpersonal relationships and open, transparent communication. He has an established track record of suppressing crime through innovative crime-fighting programs, efficient personnel management, and technological advancements."

Milstead made headlines last December after body camera footage showed that he was given a warning after he was pulled over in October for driving more than 90 miles per hour on Interstate 17. He was also weaving through traffic without using his turn signal.

Up to Speed