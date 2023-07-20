Former Arizona teacher gets probation after inappropriate relationship with student

Andrew Hensley, who taught fire science at a Pinal County tech school, was recently put on probation after pleading guilty to child abuse with sexual motivation.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — The former Pinal County teacher arrested in 2018 for having an inappropriate relationship with an underage student has been recently placed on supervised probation.

Andrew Hensley, 43, pleaded guilty earlier this year to two counts of child abuse with a sexual motivation, a Class 4 felony.

Hensley was sentenced last month in Pinal County Superior Court to 15 years of supervised probation for each term, according to the Pinal County Attorney's Office.

PCAO said the decision as to whether Hensley will need to register as a sex offender has been deferred by the court until testing and assessments can be done.

Hensley had been a fire science instructor at the Central Arizona Valley Institute of Technology in Coolidge.

In the summer of 2018, officials began investigating Hensley after allegations surfaced that he had been having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student.

The student's parents started to become concerned about the student's relationship with Hensley after finding out he had reportedly bought their child jewelry and a cell phone, according to Arizona Board of Education records.

Hensley resigned from CAVIT in July 2018 and was arrested by U.S. marshals in North Carolina a couple of months later. State records indicate Hensley surrendered his teaching certificate.

School officials reported finding sex toys in Hensley's former office, according to the sheriff's office.

The case took an unusual twist after the fire science teacher who replaced Hensley at CAVIT was arrested for similar offenses at around the same time.

Brian Sharp had only been teaching at CAVIT for a couple of months when he was arrested for sexually abusing a minor, according to PinalCentral. Sharp took a plea deal and is currently serving time in the Arizona Department of Corrections.

Up to Speed

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.