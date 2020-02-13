Former Arizona state Treasurer Jeff DeWit is stepping down as chief financial officer at NASA.

His last day will be Thursday.

DeWit said Wednesday he will return to Arizona and has no plans to seek another elected office.

Instead, he says he will work in the private sector and try his attend all his three daughters’ sports and school events.

DeWit served as chief operating officer for Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

He resigned as state treasurer in March 2018 after he was nominated by Trump to the post overseeing the space agency’s $22.6 billion budget.

RELATED ARTICLES:

• U.S. Senate confirms Jeff DeWit as NASA CFO

• Trump adds Jeff DeWit as special adviser for operations