PHOENIX (AP) — Federal workers at an Arizona hospital that serves Native Americans are getting food donations amid the government shutdown.

Dozens of employees, some in medical scrubs, waited in line Friday outside the Phoenix Indian Medical Center. Some stood outside and others drove up while volunteers loaded their cars with bags and boxes of items.

The facility employs more than 1,200 people and is run by the Indian Health Service.

Officials say it's still offering primary and specialty care despite workers not getting paid.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says roughly 60 percent of Indian Health Service workers are working without pay.

An additional 5 percent who are mostly administrative workers are being furloughed.

The remaining employees are paid through another funding source not affected by the shutdown.