Fontes officially declares Thursday as 'Star Wars Day' in Arizona

As the state's acting governor, Democrat Adrian Fontes signed a proclamation declaring May 4, 2023 as "Star Wars Day" in Arizona.

PHOENIX — Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes has officially declared Thursday as "Star Wars Day" in the Grand Canyon State.

The proclamation coincides with May 4, a day often associated with the beloved 1977 film due to a classic line spoken by Alec Guinness' Obi-Wan Kenobi character.

A governor proclamation is often used to acknowledge a noteworthy event or bring attention to a local cause.

Fontes' proclamation cites the film's universal moral truths, enduring popularity, influence on generations of scientists, and the fact that a scene in "Return of the Jedi" was shot in Arizona as all reasons to celebrate Thursday as "Star Wars Day."

"A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away a courageous young man set forth from his desert home, called by the force to fight for all that is good," the proclamation states.

Fontes, who admits to being a fan of the science fiction franchise, signed the proclamation Wednesday while wearing his Obi-Wan Kenobi socks.

"Arizona, may the fourth be with you," Fontes said.

Fontes signed the proclamation as the state's acting governor since Gov. Katie Hobbs is attending the SelectUSA Investment Summit in Maryland this week, according to Hobbs' calendar.

Full proclamation: pic.twitter.com/SZh2cgRFi8 — Arizona Secretary of State (@AZSecretary) May 3, 2023

In honor of the enduring legacy of the Star Wars franchise, and its tale of good vs. evil and truth over lies, I proclaim tomorrow, May 4th, as Star Wars Day. Arizona, May the Fourth Be With You. Find the full proclamation in the thread. pic.twitter.com/gc1BIMEDQ9 — Arizona Secretary of State (@AZSecretary) May 3, 2023

