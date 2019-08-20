A Florida man was arrested Sunday morning after a K9 officer discovered drugs in the trunk of his car during a traffic stop in the Ash Fork area.

Demetrius Dowdell, 39, was traveling on Interstate 40 shortly after 8 a.m., driving a car with Tennessee plates.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the vehicle had visible windshield obstructions including a windshield-mounted dash camera and a radar detector leading the K9 unit patrolling the area to initiate a traffic stop.

The deputy who stopped Dowdell said he was more nervous than others in a similar situation and when he exited the car, he locked the door, unusual for a person being stopped.

The deputy asked Dowdell about carrying illicit drugs and he denied it, YCSO said.

K9 Vader was released to sniff of the vehicle alerting the deputy of an odor of narcotics coming from the trunk and passenger side of the vehicle, according to YCSO.

YCSO said there were two bags in the trunk of Dowdell’s vehicle, a duffle band and a suitcase.

Deputies discovered 29 large plastic bags weighing 30.5 pounds containing narcotics, YCSO said.

YCSO said early results indicate there were 25 pounds of methamphetamine, 2.5 pounds of white powder heroin and 2 pounds of Black Tar heroin.

Dowdell was booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center on a $300,000 bond and faces various charges, including transportation of dangerous drugs for sale and possession of narcotic drugs among others.

YCSO is asking anyone with information to call them at 928-771-3260.

