Florence teen dies unexpectedly, school counselors available for students

FLORENCE, Arizona — A Florence teen unexpectedly died Monday and the high school he attended said there are counselors available on campus to help students.

Florence High School shared the sad news about the passing of freshman Dyrell Lopez with his classmates and said they have counselors available on campus.

The Florence Unified School District #1 released the below statement:

Dyrell passed away unexpectedly yesterday evening. This morning we shared this news with the ninth-grade class, many of whom have known Dyrell since elementary school. There are several school psychologists on campus today to help students process this tragic event. Moving forward our administrative team and our guidance counselors will be prepared to support students in the coming days and weeks. If you notice that your child is struggling with grief, please reach out to us and we help provide or connect students with professional supports in the community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Dyrell Lopez as they grieve the loss of a son, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend.

There’s no information on how the teen died.