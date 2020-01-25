FLORENCE, Ariz. — An employee and six inmates were hospitalized at a private prison in Florence on Friday night, the Arizona Department of Corrections said.

ADC said 150 inmates were involved in the fight at Florence West around 5:30 p.m. Staff quickly intervened to stop it.

One staff member got non-life threatening injuries in the fight.

Five inmates were taken to the hospital via ground transportation and have non-life threatening injuries.

Another inmate with non-life threatening injuries was taken to the hospital via helicopter.

The facility was locked down and will likely stay that way for the rest of the weekend, meaning inmates' movement will be restricted and visitation will likely be canceled.

Investigators will be conducting interviews to determine what happened.

