FLORENCE, Arizona — A man found unconscious on a roadway in Florence was pronounced dead at the hospital and police are asking for help from the public to find information on the case.

Florence Police said they received an emergency call with reports of a man lying in the roadway of the intersection of South Park and Elliot streets, shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday.

Police and Florence Fire Department arrived at the scene, where they found Williams Lewis, 39, unconscious.

Lewis was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said it appears that Lewis suffered blunt force trauma to the back of his neck and shoulder area.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the Tip Line at 520-868-8331.