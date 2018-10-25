FLORENCE, Ariz. — Florence Police Department officers arrested a boy Wednesday after they say he brought a semi-automatic gun to Florence High School in his backpack.

Police said another student noticed the gun in the boy's backpack during class and asked if it was real. The boy then showed the other student the gun in the bathroom, according to a news release from the Florence Police Department.

The other student then told a teacher about the gun. Police searched the boy's backpack and found the gun, according to the FPD.

According to police, the boy did not make any threats to any students or staff. Investigators are trying to figure out why the boy brought the gun to school.

The boy faces misdemeanor charges but was released to his parents. School officials say he is suspended and will have an expulsion hearing.

