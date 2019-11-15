PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from previous coverage of Lopez's sudden death.

The Pinal County medical examiner has determined Florence High School freshmen Dyrell Lopez died of hyperthermia and dehydration.

The teen unexpectedly died on Aug. 19. His family said he was walking from home to school. He was found unconscious about a half mile from school on Butte Avenue.

Lopez's grandfather, Ron Joaquin, told 12 News at the time someone who was passing by saw the ninth-grader and attempted CPR, but it was too late.

According to the medical examiner's office, hyperthermia is a condition when the body's temperature is extremely above average and dehydration describes the loss of water.

This August, several parts of Arizona experienced abnormally hot and dry temperatures, according the National Weather Service.

Students remembered Lopez with a small memorial near the spot where he was found lying unresponsive.