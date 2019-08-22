The family of a 14-year-old Florence boy who died unexpectedly Monday said the boy died while walking home from his high school.

Dyrell Lopez was starting his freshman year at Florence High School when he was found unconscious on Butte Avenue, which is about half a mile from the school.

Dyrell's grandfather, Ron Joaquin, said someone who was passing by saw the ninth-grader and attempted CPR, but it was too late.

"We couldn’t get him back. We couldn’t get him back," he said.

Joaquin said Dyrell was a healthy boy who was a talented musician and part of the family band.

“We just don’t know at all. He never falls out like that. He was healthy!”

Police have not released information about how Dyrell died. The Florence Unified School District confirmed the death in a Tuesday statement but did not provide more details.

Students are remembering Dyrell with a small memorial near the spot where he was found lying unresponsive.

Joaquin said the teenager was full of life and was excited for homecoming later this year.

“He was just full of life. There’s a basketball court over there. He’d go play over there, run around the house," he said.

“It’s not the same without him. Even my drummer put a post on Facebook saying, ‘How (are) we gonna do this… how (are) we gonna play? Without him?”

Dyrell’s family is planning a vigil Thursday night.