Flagstaff, Winslow to honor native daughter actress/activist Erika Alexander with weekend celebrations

The cities that helped to shape and mold the career of the native Arizonan are planning to honor her through five days of celebrations.

Example video title will go here for this video

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Erika Alexander who is best known for her roles as attorney Maxine Shaw on the hit TV show "Living Single" and as Cousin Pam on "The Cosby Show" was born in Winslow and raised in Flagstaff.

“I’ve told my origin story to everyone who I introduce myself every time that I’m born in the mountains of Arizona. I’m very proud of that,” said Alexander. “Growing up in Arizona gave me a world of culture and allowed me to meet people who shaped who I am today.“

Now the cities that helped to shape and mold her career are planning to honor her through five days of celebrations.

“The feeling when I come home is familiarity. When I am there, I know who I am. I see the mountains, Mt. Elden. I see those schools. I hear the word Coconino," she said. "I think about what it means to have red clay and horny toads and sunflowers. Those are locked into my memory."

Alexander is also a co-founder of Color Farm Media. A production company that focuses on storytelling in underrepresented, marginalized, and undervalued communities.

“We wanted to change the face of media. I like to think of us as the Motown of film, television, and tech,” said Alexander.

Her production company produced the podcast “Finding Tamika” which focused on the 2004 life and death of Tamika Huston who went missing in North Carolina but received little media attention. The podcast earned Alexander a 2023 Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award.

The festivities begin Friday, Aug. 25. The City of Flagstaff will present Alexander with a proclamation. Friday evening, a free public screening of her movie, The Big Payback, which she directed will be shown followed by a Q&A session.

On Saturday, Aug. 26, Alexander will lead a youth acting workshop for aspiring actors followed by a public ceremony at the Flagstaff Mall. The following day, Sunday, Aug. 27, Alexander will be honored by the City of Winslow with a street dedication.

The intersection of Aspinwall and Donnelley will be renamed as Erika Alexander Way followed by a block party.

“I’m more than honored with emotion. I’ve been told I can take one of those street signs for me. I remember the song, 'Standing on a Corner in Winslow, Arizona' and thinking, now people know where I live,’" she said.

On Aug. 28, a special ceremony will be held honoring Alexander’s mother, Sammie, for her years of service to the Flagstaff community. On Aug. 29, Alexander and her family will visit the Grand Canyon for a cultural demonstration.

“It’s amazing to come home, and have that be there. It’s very meaningful to me and my family and we’re very grateful,” Alexander said.

The public is encouraged to attend all of the events.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

12News on YouTube