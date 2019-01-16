FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Flagstaff police are warning residents to be careful after multiple reports of wild animals biting people in the community.

Most recently, police responded to the area of Butler Avenue and Wakonda Street in the Amberwood area of east Flagstaff for a report of a person being bitten by an animal on Jan. 4.

Animal control officers investigated and said the animal that bit the person was likely a coyote.

Two weeks prior to this incident, a wild fox captured in Flagstaff was found to have rabies. Police said rabies has been confirmed in skunks in the area as well.

Police are warning people not to approach wild animals, and if a wild animal bites you, seek emergency medical attention.

If you encounter a wild animal behaving strangely, contact the Flagstaff Police Department at 928-774-1414.