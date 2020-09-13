x
Flagstaff police officer dead after reportedly taking his own life

The body of Officer Shughart was found by other Flagstaff officers when conducting a welfare check.
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Flagstaff Police Officer Jarrett Shughart was reportedly found dead on Saturday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Officer Shughart's body was found by other Flagstaff Police Department officers while they were conducting a welfare check at the officer's residence, police said. He reportedly served with the department since Oct. 13, 2014.

The family of officer Shughart has reportedly requested privacy, the Flagstaff Police Department said. Funeral arrangement are unknown at this time.

The department wanted to remind other in need of assistance or who are contemplating suicide to contact the Behavioral Health Crisis Hotline at 1-877-756-4090 or WeCare Northern Arizona at 1-800-273-8252
