Flagstaff police investigating death of a man hit by a train

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a train in Flagstaff.

They said the man was hit Wednesday night and pronounced dead at the scene.

The man has been identified as 37-year-old Cecil Begay of Flagstaff, according to police, who said they are looking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Police said it is unlawful and unsafe for pedestrians to be on railroad tracks unless at a crossing.

