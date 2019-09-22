A Flagstaff police officer and a suspect are both injured after they exchanged gunfire behind a restaurant on Saturday.

Jose Ernesto Padilla, 18, and an unidentified officer were both taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the shooting behind El Tapatio Restaurant, the Flagstaff Police Department said.

Officers responded to a trespassing incident at a residence in the area of 2100 E. Maple Avenue around 12:15 p.m. A witness said the suspect was reportedly on a rooftop attempting to break into one of the homes in the area.

While officers were responding, the suspect reportedly fled on foot with a handgun in his possession. Officers then saw him jumping a behind the El Tapatio Restaurant, less than half a mile down the road.

Police received information before 1 p.m. that the suspect entered the restaurant then went into a storage container behind the restaurant.

Officers secured a perimeter around the container and confirmed Padilla's identity. It was then that they found out Padilla was also under investigation for aggravated assault on Sept. 14.

Officers attempted to negotiate with Padilla for him to exit the storage container, but after those turned out to be unsuccessful, gas was deployed into the container and Padilla responded by firing his handgun at the officers.

Padilla was injured during the gunfire exchange and was taken into custody without further incident.

The investigation is ongoing. The injured officer was placed on paid leave per policy pending the outcome of the investigation.