FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - The city of Flagstaff says recent flooding has caused about $300,000 in damage to public infrastructure.

Heavy rain sent water rushing across Flagstaff streets and debris into neighborhoods in July. Some vehicles became stuck in water and roads became impassable.

Mayor Coral Evans signed an emergency declaration Friday that allows the city to seek help from Coconino County or the state.

Both of those governments have declared emergencies from recent flooding in the Flagstaff area.

City spokeswoman Jessica Drum says Flagstaff has $100,000 in funding that can help with the cleanup. But she says it's not enough to cover damage to a public housing development and a drainage basin, and to remove debris from various city parks.

