Flagstaff man pleads guilty to starting Cottonwood Creek Fire in Grand Canyon National Park

The man told investigators he lit toilet paper on fire to get rid of it and high winds spread the fire.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — National Park Service investigators announced Thursday a man has pleaded guilty to starting the Cottonwood Creek Fire in Grand Canyon National Park.

Thomas Grabarek, 71, of Flagstaff pleaded guilty to misdemeanor violations for starting the wild fire within Grand Canyon National Park. The Cottonwood Creek fire burned about 64 acres in the Inner Canyon along the Tonto Trail near Horseshoe Mesa.

The fire ignited on October 27, 2019. Investigators say Thomas Grabarek, 71, of Flagstaff, was burning toilet paper to incinerate it and high winds swept the fire up quickly uphill as it spread.

Grabarek agreed to pay $53,520.03 in restitution. This money will go towards helping park managers rehabilitate the burned area over the next four years.

He will also do community service by making a public announcement and help create public education materials regarding the dangers of burning toilet paper in the backcountry.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, almost 85% of wildland fires are human caused nationwide.