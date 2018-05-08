FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Flagstaff Fire Department rescued a man Saturday who said he was trapped in a storm drain for two days.

A rescue crew found the man Saturday morning in east Flagstaff. He was 30 feet down a series of storm drains and about 40 yards away from where he fell, the fire department said.

The man told the rescue crew he had been trapped for two days in adverse weather conditions and standing water, a Flagstaff FD release said. He was suffering from multiple injuries and the effects of prolonged exposure.

Members from the technical rescue team entered the confined space to stabilize the man and bring him out safely. The highly technical and labor-intensive operation took two hours and nine on-duty FFD members.

The Flagstaff Fire Department reminded people in its release that storm drains are very dangerous at all times, but especially during the raging monsoon season. The department says to never attempt to access these storm systems.

