Flagstaff couple missing in Puerto Peñasco, Mexico after going kayaking

The couple reportedly went missing after strong winds made their return to shore impossible.

PHOENIX — The search is underway for a Flagstaff couple missing in Puerto Peñasco, Rocky Point, Mexico since Thanksgiving Day.

Corey Allen and Yeon-Su Kim went missing at sea while kayaking with Corey's daughter around 1 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the GoFundMe page set up by Lisa Aumack, Corey took his daughter to safety on shore and went back to help Kim.

"The strong winds and currents made their return to shore impossible, and neither they nor their kayaks have been found as of Saturday morning," GoFundMe said.

As of 8 p.m. on Saturday, the couple was still missing, Aumack said on the GoFundMe. Officials and volunteers have spent the last few days searching for the couple but have not located them.

"Gofundme donations which have been so generously donated so far will be used to support more pilots getting up in the air, and to support others who have been supporting the search or may be able to, with additional resources," the GoFundMe said.

