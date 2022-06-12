Flagstaff to break ground on Schultz Creek Channel Stabilization Project

The project will start Sept. 18 and will be completed by December, city says.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A stream restoration project in Flagstaff will break ground Sept. 18, according to a press release from the city.

The Schultz Creek Channel Stabilization Project between Elden Lookout Road and Highway 180 in Flagstaff aims to stabilize and restore the Schultz Creek channel. The channel was severely degraded during the 2022 Pipeline Fire and flooding that followed.

Channel stabilization restores the stream bank and bed, which prevents sediment and debris from moving into the Rio de Flag and Frances Short Pond. The Frances Short Pond has already required repairs this year, according to the press release, and the stabilization project hopes to reduce the risk of further repairs.

The project is being delivered by the City of Flagstaff in collaboration with Natural Channel Design LLC and Tiffany Construction. The project breaks ground Sept. 18 and is planned to be completed by December.

The construction costs total $921,000, but the National Resource Conservation Service Emergency Watershed Protection Project is providing 75 percent of the cost. The City Stormwater Section is providing design costs and match funding.

