PHOENIX - Gov. Doug Ducey ordered Friday that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff immediately until sunset, Tuesday, May 22, in honor of the victims of the shooting in Santa Fe, Texas.

The governor's office released this statement Thursday:

"Arizona's prayers, support, and deepest sympathies are with the Santa Fe High School community following today's tragic and heartbreaking event," said Governor Ducey. “Our hearts are with the family members of the victims and all those affected. In honor and remembrance of the victims, flags at all state buildings will be lowered to half-staff immediately until sunset on Tuesday, May 22nd.”

