First probable monkeypox case reported in Pima County

The patient has been identified as an adult male, who is under 40 years old, according to Pima County.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County's first probable case of monkeypox was reported by county health officials Tuesday.

The patient has been identified as an adult male, who is under 40 years old, according to Pima County.

Health officials say he is now isolating and being monitored.

>> Live, local, breaking. Download the 12 News app



This disease is most commonly transmitted through skin and skin contact. Symptoms include fever, headache, rash and muscle aches.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says men who have sex with other men is the group that is at most risk. However, monkeypox is not considered a sexually transmitted disease.

Public Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen says the disease is not particularly severe, just unique.

"I think we are always concerned when there is a new infectious disease in the community. However, in the United States, up till now, there have been no fatalities. No one has died from monkeypox," said Cullen. "A few people have been admitted to the hospital."

Pima County is expected to receive monkeypox vaccines on July 14. The only people eligible for the vaccine are those with close contact of probable cases.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

More ways to get 12 News

On your phone:

Download the 12 News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device:

Download 12 News+ to your streaming device

The free 12 News+ app from 12 News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12 News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.