Not that you needed another reason to visit the beautiful Sedona, but a new hotel opening next year might just give travelers another reason to visit the red rocks.

Ambiente, A Landscape Hotel will open in late 2020 and it will be, according to a release, the "first of its kind in North America."

According to the release, a landscape hotel is designed to "blend in with the surrounding environment." The hotel will be constructed around the existing and natural vegetation and topography of Sedona.

"Ambiente is being built with a deep respect for the environment with a focus on sustainable methods and organic, modern architecture that complements the surrounding topography and minimizes the impact on the land," the release read.

The hotel will feature 40 cubed-shaped guest Atriums which are elevated above the ground and have floor-to-ceiling windows.

"At dusk, the tinted glass reflects the nature around it creating stunning, mirrored silhouettes," the release read.

According to the release, the hotel will be owned and managed by the Sedona family-owned and operated Two Sister Bosses. It's designed by Scottsdale-based ASUL Architects.

The hotel will be located on three acres along 89A just west of Mariposa Latin Inspired Grill.

"Ambiente is uniquely designed to blend in with the surrounding geological wonderland and gives guests the opportunity to experience and embrace the natural beauty that surrounds them," the release read.

The build was approved by Sedona last week, according to the release, and work on the site is expected to begin in the coming months.

For more information, visit the hotel's website.