First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visiting Navajo Nation Thursday

The First Lady will deliver a message to the Navajo Nation, meet with teachers and students and visit a vaccination site.

PHOENIX — The Biden and Harris Administration is fulfilling a promise to the largest Indian reservation in the country. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will visit the Navajo Nation on Thursday and Friday.

According to the Office of the First Lady Thursday, Dr. Biden will participate in a welcoming ceremony with President Jonathan Nez and First Lady Phefelia Nez in Window Rock, Arizona and will deliver a radio address to the Navajo Nation.

Friday, the First Lady will attend a listening session with students from across Navajo Nation at Hunters Point Board School in St. Michaels, Arizona and visit a vaccination site.

This is not the first time Dr. Biden has made a trip to the Navajo Nation. “We welcome Dr. Jill Biden back to the Navajo Nation. Two years ago, she came to Tuba City to launch the Cancer Treatment Facility,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

President Nez says the First Lady will also Native women business leaders to discuss initiatives they have been working towards throughout the pandemic.

The Navajo Nation was once the epicenter of the COVID-19 Pandemic

“We've learned a lot of lessons learned from the past year,” said President Nez.

President Nez remembers just how devastating the virus' grip was in the early months of the pandemic. Daily cases spiked to more than 200 last May, which was the highest in the country and eclipsed that of New York City.

The Navajo Nation and 10 other tribes have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Secretary of Treasury for more COVID-19 funding last April.

During the Trump Administration, Congress allocated $8 billion from the Coronavirus Relief Fund to help tribal governments handle the pandemic, but at the time the Navajo Nation said the Treasury was allocating much of those funds to more than 230 Alaska Native Corporations, which included non-Native Americans.

In March, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced $450 million in Indian Housing Block Grants for tribes to help respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, which was included in the American Rescue Plan Act approved by Congress and U.S. President Joe Biden.

The Navajo Nation is scheduled to receive nearly $50 million of the funding to help carry out affordable housing activities.

President Nez also supports Biden's 2022 FY Budget, which includes funding for school, Indian Health Services and other priorities.

Native Americans have faced historic challenges and failed promises from the federal government.

President Nez views the First Lady's visit as a new chapter in the Navajo Nation and White House working together.

“This is a good example of following through on the commitment of the Biden Harris Administration to have the Navajo Nation have a seat at the table for a lot of these discussions on not only Indian issues but the United States as well,” said President Nez.