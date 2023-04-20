WATCH: First bear sighting in 2023 near Mount Lemmon

The bear was seen April 12 rummaging through garbage near Peppersauce Canyon off Mount Lemmon.

MT LEMMON, Ariz. — The Arizona Game and Fish Department have confirmed its first report of a black bear for 2023 near Mount Lemmon.

The bear was seen on April 12 rummaging through garbage near Peppersauce Canyon off Mount Lemmon.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department estimates the bear to be two to three years old, weighing 150 pounds.

Black bears usually emerge from semi-hibernation in March. Males tend to emerge from dens before females.

If a bear in your yard or neighborhood refuses to leave, contact the Game and Fish Department immediately at 623-236-7201. They are open 24/7.

@azgfdTucson has received its first confirmed report for 2023 of a black bear in SE AZ. The age 2-3 bear, weighing 150 pounds, was foraging garbage in the Oracle area. Secure trash in camp & until pickup day at home. See #BearWise.org for more tips, report bears to 623-236-7201. pic.twitter.com/urP7MVN8Kg — AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) April 20, 2023

