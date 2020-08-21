Fires visible from the Superstition Mountains are not an active threat

Though passing thunderstorms in the area may increase visibility, the actual fire is far from any homes.

SUPERSTITION MOUNTAINS, Ariz. — A fire in the Superstition Mountains north of the Peralta Trailhead became visible Thursday night as a result of thunderstorm activity in the Valley.

Fire personnel have not been able to access the fire's edge due to rugged and inaccessible terrain but an engine is patrolling to measure the spread.

The fire is not an active threat to any communities at this time.