Firefighters working to contain brushfire near Wittmann that destroyed several structures

The Painted Wagon Fire is spreading west of Wittmann near 299th Ave and Painted Wagon Trail.

WITTMANN, Ariz. — Firefighters are working to contain a brushfire in Maricopa County that has burned hundreds of acres and destroyed several structures Thursday afternoon

The Painted Wagon Fire is spreading west of Wittmann near 299th Ave and Painted Wagon Trail, according to the Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

The department says at least 400 acres have been burned and five structures were destroyed, including a home, but crews are making progress at containing it.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.